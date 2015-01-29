GIF: Wiggins Lobs To LaVine From Half-Court

While basketball fans won’t be seeing both of the self-titled Bounce Brothers – Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine – participate in next month’s Sprite Slam Dunk Contest, getting to see only one of Minnesota’s rookies in the dunk-off hardly feels like settling. This reasoning becomes more evident each time LaVine does some damage to the rim in the open court, like we saw during Wednesday’s matchup between the Timberwolves and the Celtics.

In the last few minutes of the first half, Wiggins dribbled the ball up the court just before recognizing LaVine making his way to the rim in a hurry. Wiggins immediately tossed a perfect half-court lob to the former Bruin, who showcased his unreal vertical and athleticism by finishing the oop with a ferocious slam.

The ‘Wolves snapped a 10-game losing streak at home with a 110-98 win against Boston. The 19-year-old rookie scored 17 points to go with six dimes on 7-9 shooting in 24 minutes. But his monster alley-oop in the second quarter only heightened our anticipation of how he will illustrate his bounce in New York City next month.

