GIF: Anthony Davis Flies In For Powerful Putback Dunk Versus Warriors

12.05.14 4 years ago

Blocking out Anthony Davis is an unenviable task, but unfortunately it’s still one that needs to be done. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson learned that the hard way tonight. Watch the New Orleans Pelicans’ superstar take advantage of non-existent box-outs from the Splash Brothers to fly in for a powerful putback dunk versus the Golden State Warriors.

Wow.

Davis is almost under the basket when he catches the carom, yet still manages to authoritatively slam it home. Guess it helps to have a 7-7 wingspan and the flexibility of a guard.

(GIF via @CBSSportsNBA)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP