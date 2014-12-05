GIF: Anthony Davis Flies In For Powerful Putback Dunk Versus Warriors

Blocking out Anthony Davis is an unenviable task, but unfortunately it’s still one that needs to be done. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson learned that the hard way tonight. Watch the New Orleans Pelicans’ superstar take advantage of non-existent box-outs from the Splash Brothers to fly in for a powerful putback dunk versus the Golden State Warriors.

Wow.

Davis is almost under the basket when he catches the carom, yet still manages to authoritatively slam it home. Guess it helps to have a 7-7 wingspan and the flexibility of a guard.

