GIF: Anthony Davis Swats Tony Parker’s Layup

#San Antonio Spurs #GIFs
01.14.14 5 years ago

The Spurs and Pelicans played a close game on Monday night, with neither team gaining much of an advantage through most of the game. But that close margin favors an experienced squad like San Antonio, and the Spurs won, 101-95, behind stars, Tony Parker and Tim Duncan. Despite scoring 27 in the win, overlooked MVP candidate Parker ran into a little trouble on a layup attempt against a rotating Anthony Davis and his Stretch Armstrongs.

Davis finished with a team-high 22 points, 11 boards, two blocks and three steals in the loss. San Antonio is just too good, and too balanced a team to overcome when the Spurs stars are playing like they did Monday in New Orleans.

