GIF: Ben McLemore Shows Off Silly Hang Time On Huge Block Of Trey Burke

12.09.14 4 years ago

The Sacramento Kings will need a lot of plays like this to withstand the indefinite absence of DeMarcus Cousins. Watch Kings guard Ben McLemore show off insane hang time to block Trey Burke’s layup attempt in his team’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Wow.

Sacramento is locked in a tight one with Utah during the early fourth quarter. Rudy Gay is pacing all players with 19 points. If the Kings lose tonight, they’ll drop to 1-5 without Cousins in the lineup.

