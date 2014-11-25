GIF: Blake Griffin Explodes For Halfcourt Dunk From Dotted Line Versus Hornets

Call it the Dime curse. Ever since we named Blake Griffin basketball’s best power forward, play of the Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar has been substandard – compared to expectations, at least. There was a time when explosive halfcourt dunks were commonplace for Griffin, but that hasn’t been the case in 2014-2015. Maybe this will be the play that spurs him to the heights we anticipated. Watch Griffin receive a perfect pocket-pass from Chris Paul and rise from just inside the dotted line for a powerful jam in the early going versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Sick.

But if Griffin were playing his best, this wouldn’t be too notable. Instead it sticks out like a sore thumb amid the Clippers’ relative struggles to start the season.

Is it time to panic about Griffin and his team’s only above-average performance? Certainly not. Los Angeles started 8-5 in Paul’s first three seasons with the team, and will be there again should they beat the Hornets. As for Griffin, he’s still averaging 22.2 points per game.

But something hasn’t been right about Blake and the Clippers so far. Recent history says they’ll remedy it at some point, and perhaps tonight is the time.

