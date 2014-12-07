GIF: Blake Griffin Gets Pantsed By Austin Rivers

Where did second-year New Orleans Pelicans guard Austin Rivers learn this wily veteran’s trick? Look no further than his player-turned-coach father, Doc Rivers. What the Los Angeles Clippers’ coach surely didn’t know is that his son would utilize it against his own team. As Chris Paul uses a Blake Griffin ball-screen, watch Griffin lose his pants due to a grab from Rivers.

No foul was called on the play. Also note that Paul got an easy layup despite Rivers’ antics. Ball don’t lie…or something like that.

The Clippers beat the Pelicans 120-100 on the strength of a dominant third quarter. Griffin had a game-high 30 points, while Paul continued his MVP-level play by scoring 18 points and doling-out 16 assists. Los Angeles is 14-5 and has won seven consecutive games.

