GIF: Blake Griffin Gets Pantsed By Austin Rivers

#Austin Rivers #Los Angeles Clippers #Blake Griffin #GIFs
12.07.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Where did second-year New Orleans Pelicans guard Austin Rivers learn this wily veteran’s trick? Look no further than his player-turned-coach father, Doc Rivers. What the Los Angeles Clippers’ coach surely didn’t know is that his son would utilize it against his own team. As Chris Paul uses a Blake Griffin ball-screen, watch Griffin lose his pants due to a grab from Rivers.

No foul was called on the play. Also note that Paul got an easy layup despite Rivers’ antics. Ball don’t lie…or something like that.

The Clippers beat the Pelicans 120-100 on the strength of a dominant third quarter. Griffin had a game-high 30 points, while Paul continued his MVP-level play by scoring 18 points and doling-out 16 assists. Los Angeles is 14-5 and has won seven consecutive games.

(GIF via r/nba user NamesNotCrindy)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Austin Rivers#Los Angeles Clippers#Blake Griffin#GIFs
TAGSAustin RiversBLAKE GRIFFINgifsLatest NewsLos Angeles ClippersNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP