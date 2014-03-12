GIF: Boogie Bangs On Andre Drummond

The Sacramento Kings had a pretty decent first quarter in Detroit Monday night. They had the lead and a nice pyschological edge after DeMarcus Cousins posterized Andre Drummond. The second-year Drummond is No. 8 in the league in blocks per game, and he gave it the ol’ college try when DMC sealed him by pivoting towards the middle after the entry pass. But Cousins dunked with the anger of yet another losing season in Sacramento and Drum Drum was his victim.

Looking at this dunk after-the-fact, Cousins gets away with using his left arm to push Drummond away during his jump, so it’s not as dominating as we first thought. But the Pistons big fella wasn’t gonna block this attempt anyway.

But Drummond and Detroit got their revenge by outscoring the Kings the rest of the way for a 99-89 victory to stay in the mix for a playoff spot in the East.

