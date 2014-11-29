GIF: Charlotte’s Bismack Biyombo Flies High To Finish Alley-Oop With Authority

Bismack Biyombo has been a major disappointment since the Charlotte Hornets acquired him on draft night in 2011. Given plays like this, though, it’s hardly difficult to see why so many teams saw such promise in the long, strong, explosive 22 year-old. Watch Biyombo show off his awesome natural gifts by skying high to catch and finish an alley-oop that looks straight out of a video game.

Athlete.

The seventh pick of the 2011 draft was out of Steve Clifford’s rotation entirely just two weeks ago, but has notched double-digit minutes in each of Charlotte’s last eight games – seven of which have been losses. Biyombo got off to a smashing start against the Golden State Warriors, though, finishing this lob, blocking a shot, and even hitting a lefty hook in the first quarter.

Let’s see if Biyombo can become an impact reserve at the very least. The Hornets could certainly use his shot-blocking and athleticism in the frontcourt.

