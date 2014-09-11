GIF: Chris Staples’ 360 Eastbay Wins Detroit Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown

NBA Nation has been taking its Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown across the nation this summer in pursuit of finding the top amateur dunker in the country. So far they’ve traveled to Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Indianapolis, and Detroit in this incredible search for supreme hops. The winners from each of the eight tour stops are awarded $2,500 and a spot to compete at the Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown at the 2015 All-Star Weekend in New York City, where the winner will be rewarded $10,000.

Over the last few weeks, we have shared the Showdown’s thrilling highlights from stops in Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Indianapolis. Now we bring you the electric dunkfest that went down in Motown late last month.

Pistons Radio Network executive producer and studio host Jake Chapman, ComedianCP, and Angel Speights joined NBA high-flying legend and NBA Nation ambassador Darryl Dawkins on the judges’ table to witness and decide who will be heading to NYC at the All-Star Showdown in the tour’s final stop this year.

Hometown dunker and Globetrotter “Everybody Hates” Chris Staples rolled out a sick collection of acrobatic displays of athleticism, which included an arrangement of 360s, between-the-legs jams, and throwing it down over other Showdown competitors. It was his signature 360-Eastbay that sealed the win in his own backyard of Detroit.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.