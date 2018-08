Pau Gasol is an underrated rim-protector. This play isn’t a good example of that reality. Watch the Charlotte Hornets’ Cody Zeller power right through the Chicago Bulls big man for a powerful two-handed smash.

Damn.

Zeller’s smile says it all. This was a nice, nice dunk.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.