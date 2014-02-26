GIF: Comparison Of Pacers’ Centers Getting A Videobomb Shower

The Pacers now sport a triumvirate of 7-footers after they signed Andrew Bynum. They already had backup Ian Mahinmi and starter, Roy Hibbert, but the two offer distinctive responses to Lance Stephenson‘s post-game tomfoolery. After Indy’s comfortable 118-98 Tuesday night win over the visiting Lakers, Stephenson had some videobomb fun at Mahinmi’s expense, pouring a bottle of water on his head as he attempted to conduct a court-side interview. It wasn’t the first time Stephenson has tried this videobomb tactic, but the results were better than his first attempt.

Stephenson attempted the same videobomb ploy against Hibbert after Indy’s drubbing of Denver. Hibbert barely flinched, and just paused for a beat before continuing his interview with Fox Sports Indiana’s Brooke Olzendam. His non-reaction robbed Stephenson of his moment.

But Mahinmi couldn’t contain his response to the same videobomb stratagem quite like stout starter Hibbert, and Stephenson got his moment to shimmy on camera.

