GIF: Damian Lillard Throws It Down On Pau & Kaman

The Trail Blazers really needed last night’s 124-112 win at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. They’ve been hemorrhaging wins in the season’s second half and found themselves in the untenable position of possibly forfeiting a playoff spot over the season’s last month after racing out to one of the best records in the season’s first half. But they’ve steadied the ship, and Damian Lillard was back to his pre-All-Star game self with 34 points and a monstrous dunk on the Lakers’ big men.

The Blazers have now won four in a row, and last night’s 124-112 road win has them two up on the Dubs for the No. 5 seed in the West. And, holy hell, look at this Dame dunk:

