GIF: DeMar DeRozan’s Silky Spin Move Drops Luol Deng

DeMar DeRozan said in the offseason he didn’t want to be one of those players who only made one all-star team. After earning his first nod last year, his game on Sunday against the Heat — in what was ultimately a losing performance — will certainly help his quest to return this season. Watch his spin move drop Luol Deng to the court, plus a monster jam in the lane.
First, Deng was trying to recover on a pass from Jonas Valanciunas to DeRozan along the arc, but Double D drives past Deng, spins the other way and nails the pull-up in the lane. Meanwhile, Deng was crumbling to the court.
Here’s another look:
Later, DeRozan faked a corner three-pointer and exploded into the lane for this tomahawk jam:
In all, DeRozan finished 11-of-22 from the field for his 30 points, but the Heat beat Toronto, 107-102, after a more well-rounded team effort and 21 points and 11 boards from Chris Bosh.
