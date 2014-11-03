GIF: DeMar DeRozan’s Silky Spin Move Drops Luol Deng

DeMar DeRozan said in the offseason he didn’t want to be one of those players who only made one all-star team. After earning his first nod last year, his game on Sunday against the Heat — in what was ultimately a losing performance — will certainly help his quest to return this season. Watch his spin move drop Luol Deng to the court, plus a monster jam in the lane.

First, Deng was trying to recover on a pass from Jonas Valanciunas to DeRozan along the arc, but Double D drives past Deng, spins the other way and nails the pull-up in the lane. Meanwhile, Deng was crumbling to the court.

Here’s another look:

@demar_derozan DROPS Deng with a SEXY spin-jumper. A post shared by BALLGOD (@ballgod) on Nov 2, 2014 at 5:01pm PST

Later, DeRozan faked a corner three-pointer and exploded into the lane for this tomahawk jam:

In all, DeRozan finished 11-of-22 from the field for his 30 points, but the Heat beat Toronto, 107-102, after a more well-rounded team effort and 21 points and 11 boards from Chris Bosh.

