GIF: DeMar DeRozan’s Silky Spin Move Drops Luol Deng

#Miami Heat #Instagram #GIFs
11.03.14 4 years ago

DeMar DeRozan said in the offseason he didn’t want to be one of those players who only made one all-star team. After earning his first nod last year, his game on Sunday against the Heat — in what was ultimately a losing performance — will certainly help his quest to return this season. Watch his spin move drop Luol Deng to the court, plus a monster jam in the lane.

First, Deng was trying to recover on a pass from Jonas Valanciunas to DeRozan along the arc, but Double D drives past Deng, spins the other way and nails the pull-up in the lane. Meanwhile, Deng was crumbling to the court.

Here’s another look:

@demar_derozan DROPS Deng with a SEXY spin-jumper.

A post shared by BALLGOD (@ballgod) on

Later, DeRozan faked a corner three-pointer and exploded into the lane for this tomahawk jam:

In all, DeRozan finished 11-of-22 from the field for his 30 points, but the Heat beat Toronto, 107-102, after a more well-rounded team effort and 21 points and 11 boards from Chris Bosh.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Instagram#GIFs
TAGSDEMAR DEROZANgifsinstagramLuol DengMIAMI HEATTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP