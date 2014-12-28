GIF: D-Rose Crossover & Hesitation Before First Dunk Of 2014-15

Derrick Rose failed to set the world on fire during Chicago’s 107-100 win over the Pelicans on Saturday, but he didn’t get injured, and he dunked for the first time this season! Huzzah! While that might sound condescending to Bulls fans, he’s not dominating games like 2011, but he’s looked better recently and last night’s move to the hoop before the powerful finish was just the latest example.

Jimmy Butler — with six games of 30-plus points this season after none in his first threee years — has turned into Chicago’s go-to scoring guard, but Rose showed another flash of his old burst against New Orleans, and the newly dangerous Butler was involved.

Derrick used a high Butler screen to cross over behind his back and shed Jrue Holiday, who jumped the screen; then, Rose paused at the top of the key — to throw off Tyreke Evans, who was debating whether to stay with Butler or help out on Rose — before his rush towards the rim for the two-handed throw down with ‘Reke stuck deciding:

His first of the season!

Rose finished with 19 points on 8-for-18 shooting in 27 minutesl close to par for his season averages. Butler finished with 33 points on 12-for-18 shooting and 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. The backcourt duo made up for an uncharacteristically poor offensive day for Pau Gasol, and reiterates how deep and talented this Bulls team — winners of their last six — has become.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

