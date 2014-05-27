GIF: Young Fan Dresses As Chris “Birdman” Andersen

Heat center Chris Andersen has been instrumental for the Heat in matching up against the behemoths for Indiana. For Game 4, though, Birdman was inactive with a right thigh bruise. One young Heat fan did his best to replace the tattoo-heavy big man, coming to American Airlines arena as a Birdman doppelgänger.
By way of Lang Whitaker, comes this find by SB Nation’s Rodger Sherman:
While the kid might not have reached puberty — hence, no beard — he does have a stunningly accurate depiction of Birdman’s assorted ink and Andersen’s trademark mohawk. Bravo kid, just remember it’s only cute as long as you’re a kid. After that, you’re gonna get concerned glances on the street.
(SB Nation; H/T All Ball Blog)
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Gotta admit, I love Birdman’s look and attitude. Just wish the NBA had more characters like him…