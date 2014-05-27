GIF: Young Fan Dresses As Chris “Birdman” Andersen

Heat center Chris Andersen has been instrumental for the Heat in matching up against the behemoths for Indiana. For Game 4, though, Birdman was inactive with a right thigh bruise. One young Heat fan did his best to replace the tattoo-heavy big man, coming to American Airlines arena as a Birdman doppelgänger.

While the kid might not have reached puberty — hence, no beard — he does have a stunningly accurate depiction of Birdman’s assorted ink and Andersen’s trademark mohawk. Bravo kid, just remember it’s only cute as long as you’re a kid. After that, you’re gonna get concerned glances on the street.

