GIF: Young Fan Dresses As Chris “Birdman” Andersen

#Ink #Miami Heat #GIFs
05.27.14 4 years ago

Heat center Chris Andersen has been instrumental for the Heat in matching up against the behemoths for Indiana. For Game 4, though, Birdman was inactive with a right thigh bruise. One young Heat fan did his best to replace the tattoo-heavy big man, coming to American Airlines arena as a Birdman doppelgänger.

By way of Lang Whitaker, comes this find by SB Nation’s Rodger Sherman:

While the kid might not have reached puberty — hence, no beard — he does have a stunningly accurate depiction of Birdman’s assorted ink and Andersen’s trademark mohawk. Bravo kid, just remember it’s only cute as long as you’re a kid. After that, you’re gonna get concerned glances on the street.

(SB Nation; H/T All Ball Blog)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ink#Miami Heat#GIFs
TAGSCHRIS ANDERSENgifsInkMIAMI HEAT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP