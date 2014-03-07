GIF: Gerald Green Blows By Kevin Durant For The Jam; Drops 41 In Suns Win

Gerald Green was 8-of-13 from three-point territory on Thursday night. His bombs from beyond the arc kept the Suns in the game even as Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant combined to shoot 25-of-46 from the field for 70 points. But Green finished with 41 points in a 128-122 Suns win against the visiting Thunder, and his last bucket was a doozy.

Green caught the pass on the right wing and blew by KD on the baseline with the help of a Markieff Marcus Morris screen. After getting free, he came to a jump stop and slammed home points No. 39 and 40 with a little over seven minutes left in the fourth.

The Dragon, Goran Dragic, scored six of his 22 points in the final six minutes of the fourth, and combined with Green’s career night and Markieff Morris‘ 24, the Suns overcame the twin gusts of KD and Russ for the victory.

