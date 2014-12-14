Giannis Antetokounmpo Finds Jabari Parker With Sick No-Look Bullet For Jam

#Video #GIFs
12.13.14 4 years ago

Remember Giannis Antetokounmpo, experimental point guard? These must be the skills that briefly inspired Jason Kidd. Watch the Greek Freak run the break and find Jabari Parker with a no-look bullet pass for a dunk in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 111-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Dime!

Giannis finished with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the young Bucks’ big win.

Might Kidd’s dream of playing the Greek Freak at full-time point guard eventually come to fruition? Considering Antetokounmpo’s stellar recent play and nearly limitless ceiling, it certainly wouldn’t surprise us.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpogifsJABARI PARKERMILWAUKEE BUCKSvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP