Giannis Antetokounmpo Finds Jabari Parker With Sick No-Look Bullet For Jam

Remember Giannis Antetokounmpo, experimental point guard? These must be the skills that briefly inspired Jason Kidd. Watch the Greek Freak run the break and find Jabari Parker with a no-look bullet pass for a dunk in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 111-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dime!

Giannis finished with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the young Bucks’ big win.

Might Kidd’s dream of playing the Greek Freak at full-time point guard eventually come to fruition? Considering Antetokounmpo’s stellar recent play and nearly limitless ceiling, it certainly wouldn’t surprise us.

What do you think?

