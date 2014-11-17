GIF: Giannis Antetokounmpo Flushes It On Shawne Williams — Plus The Foul

Milwaukee’s young stud Giannis Antetokounmpo, a.k.a. “The Greek Freak,” is a bit of an anomaly as a player. At 6-11, the 19-year-old forward/guard hybrid has the length and wingspan of a big, the athleticism of a wing, and the handle of a point guard. More often than not, he is a nightmare for opponents to match up against, and his growing game is an absolute pleasure for fans to watch, especially when he attacks the rim.

Antetokounmpo’s aggressiveness getting to the bucket was on full display early in the Bucks’ battle against the Miami Heat on Sunday. The Greek Freak beat Shawne Williams off the dribble as he penetrated down the lane and elevated for the mean one-handed slammer while absorbing the foul from Williams.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Bucks were able to overcome an eight-point deficit at halftime to earn their fifth win of the season to improve their record to .500 with the 91-84 victory in Miami. In addition, the Bucks only needed 10 games to grab their fifth win this season compared to last season when they began with a 5-21 record.

Four out of five Bucks starters scored in double figures on Sunday, including Antetokounmpo’s 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting to go along with seven boards, three assists, and two steals. Milwaukee’s Brandon Knight led all scores with 20 points.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.