GIF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker Team Up Again For Sick Dish, Dunk

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Jabari Parker is becoming a trend. A night after teaming up for a statue of liberty pass and lefty slam, Milwaukee’s young Bucks were at it again versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Watch The Greek Freak draw defenders after spin move and wrap a sweet no-look dish to Parker who finished with a towering, two-handed slam.
Awesome.
And these two will only be more fun to watch over the next several years. After all, they’re only 19 years-old. Scary.
Gotta admit that “The Greek Freak” is becoming some what of a must watch now on League Pass. For a guy that size to move and pass like that is crazy. I’m not saying he is Magic Johnson, but I understand now why Magic could see the floor the way he did. With that height and feel for the game, Giannis is making players look silly…
