GIF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker Team Up Again For Sick Dish, Dunk

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Jabari Parker is becoming a trend. A night after teaming up for a statue of liberty pass and lefty slam, Milwaukee’s young Bucks were at it again versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Watch The Greek Freak draw defenders after spin move and wrap a sweet no-look dish to Parker who finished with a towering, two-handed slam.

Awesome.

And these two will only be more fun to watch over the next several years. After all, they’re only 19 years-old. Scary.

