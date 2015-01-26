GIF: Glen Davis Goes Butt-First Into Face Of Woman Sitting Courtside

What’s the expression – “soft as a baby’s bottom?” Luckily for a fan sitting in the first row at yesterday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, that phrase seems to apply to the biggest babies, too. Watch Glen Davis chase a looseball to the sideline and crash butt-first into the face of a woman seated courtside.

As you can see, the fan somehow came away unscathed. Amazing. Considering a similar tumble left several spectators healthy last month, perhaps we shouldn’t be so surprised:

Maybe the possibility of a face-full of Big Baby is something these fans prepare themselves for pre-game? Sure seems like it.

Davis and the Clippers beat the Suns 120-100.

