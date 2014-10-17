GIF: Goran Dragic Behind-The-Back Pass For Miles Plumlee Jam

Goran Dragic will likely opt out of the final year of his Suns contract this summer in an attempt to secure a bigger deal. Whether his new deal ends up being the maximum allowable depends on his performance this season and the looming cap increase after the billions in TV-rights dinero is unleashed. Dragic showed why he might demand max money during Phoenix’s lopsided win over a short-handed Spurs team last night.
Goran finished with 20 points and six assists and — as this sequence shows us — he appears to be getting along well with $70 million man, Eric Bledsoe, and summer acquisition Isaiah Thomas:
Dragic even showed off some sizzling passing with this behind-the-back assist to a trailing Miles Plumlee on the pick and hesitation-roll.
The summer of 2015 will be a tough one for free agents like Dragic because the following summer could see a rapid increase in the cap if the NBA doesn’t limit the increase when the TV money almost triples. Dragic might want to put his contract negotiations on standby until the cap is settled, so he can cash in on the increase. Or, he might want to lock up a max deal ASAP. If he plays like he did last night, though against better competition, he’ll make another All-NBA team and would certainly deserve the max money whenever the NBA figures out what that max figure will be.
Should the Suns give Dragic max money next summer if he continues to impress?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Goran’s steadily improved since getting traded to Phoenix and you have to count him amongst the elite point guards now, although he’d be around the middle or just barely below. He deserves a bigger deal but hopefully he won’t eat up too much space so they can get more pieces there.
Yeah you beat me to it SDW. Agreed it would be nice if GD would agree to smaller deal to ensure they get a great product around him.
I’m loving watching The Dragon’s game develop. Does anyone else remember when he was being groomed as Nash’s replacement? Well nice to see he is living up to the hype and yes, I think he could be worth Max … IF he shoes dramatic improvement on D
Off topic: But I just saw Robert Sarver talk to the crowd about the game. If he is going to refund them their tickets that is a great move (from a renound stingey owner), but at the same time, I hope this sets a precident for other owners. If your team GM is tanking the season, then ticket holders should ALL be refunded or discounted. No one should pay full price for a half barrel of monkeys.