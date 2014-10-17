GIF: Goran Dragic Behind-The-Back Pass For Miles Plumlee Jam

Goran Dragic will likely opt out of the final year of his Suns contract this summer in an attempt to secure a bigger deal. Whether his new deal ends up being the maximum allowable depends on his performance this season and the looming cap increase after the billions in TV-rights dinero is unleashed. Dragic showed why he might demand max money during Phoenix’s lopsided win over a short-handed Spurs team last night.

Goran finished with 20 points and six assists and — as this sequence shows us — he appears to be getting along well with $70 million man, Eric Bledsoe, and summer acquisition Isaiah Thomas:

Dragic even showed off some sizzling passing with this behind-the-back assist to a trailing Miles Plumlee on the pick and hesitation-roll.

The summer of 2015 will be a tough one for free agents like Dragic because the following summer could see a rapid increase in the cap if the NBA doesn’t limit the increase when the TV money almost triples. Dragic might want to put his contract negotiations on standby until the cap is settled, so he can cash in on the increase. Or, he might want to lock up a max deal ASAP. If he plays like he did last night, though against better competition, he’ll make another All-NBA team and would certainly deserve the max money whenever the NBA figures out what that max figure will be.

Should the Suns give Dragic max money next summer if he continues to impress?

