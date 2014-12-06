GIF: “Greek Freak” Goes Coast-To-Coast Despite McRoberts Groin Smack

#Miami Heat #GIFs
12.06.14 4 years ago

We already showed you Giannis Antetokounmpo thumping it on Chris Bosh, but he also found time to grab a rebound and go the length of the court on those insanely long gazelle limbs for the lay-in. Despite the bucket, it was all the more impressive because Heat forward Josh McRoberts knocked the Greek Freak in the groin on his final strides to the basket.

Here’s Antetokounmpo prancing down the court with those insane legs needing just a couple steps from beyond the three-point line to the cup:

And here’s McRoberts slapping for the ball, but instead finding the Greek freak’s groin.

Ouch.

We can’t blame McRoberts, though. He was doing whatever he could to stop Giannis and McBob thought he might be able to strip him down low. Didn’t happen, and Giannis shrugged off the uncomfortable swipe to lay it in.

What do you think?

