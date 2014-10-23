GIF: Huge Marcin Gortat Block Leads To John Wall’s Reverse, Double-Pump Slam

#Video #GIFs
10.23.14 4 years ago

Of the countless attributes why basketball ranks as the world’s best game is a near constant stream of end-to-end action. There’s no waiting, players perform on both sides of the ball, and offense turns to defense and vice versa in a flash. This huge block of an Iman Shumpert dunk by Marcin Gortat and ensuing reverse, double-pump jam by John Wall is a shining example of what makes hoops – played at its highest level, too – so enthralling.

Fun. And we’ll get our fair share of similar sequences from every team in the league once the 2014-2015 season finally kicks-off on Tuesday.

