GIF: Huge Marcin Gortat Block Leads To John Wall’s Reverse, Double-Pump Slam

Of the countless attributes why basketball ranks as the world’s best game is a near constant stream of end-to-end action. There’s no waiting, players perform on both sides of the ball, and offense turns to defense and vice versa in a flash. This huge block of an Iman Shumpert dunk by Marcin Gortat and ensuing reverse, double-pump jam by John Wall is a shining example of what makes hoops – played at its highest level, too – so enthralling.
Fun. And we’ll get our fair share of similar sequences from every team in the league once the 2014-2015 season finally kicks-off on Tuesday.
And their bigs can run…Wizards have all the ingredients…Can their coach mix them just right (seriously can’t even remember his name of all the other coaches in the league at the moment)….