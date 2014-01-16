GIF: Jameer Nelson Fined $15K For “Obscene Gesture”

Wednesday night’s triple overtime thriller in Orlando featured a bevy of big shots, namely Glen Davis and Mike Dunleavy‘s game-tying three-pointers to foce the second and third overtimes, respectively. But in order for the game to get to the first extra session, Jameer Nelson had to knock down a huge jumper from the left wing. But his celebration after the big shot led to a $15K fine today by the NBA.

Here’s Nelson’s big shot followed by the celebration that’s made him $15K poorer.

Made famous by celebrating eminence, Sam Cassell, who used to mime his testicular girth as a celebration, the “Big Balls” briefly became de rigueur to describe one’s happiness at knocking down a big-time shot; Kobe even copied it. But since Cassell became a more permanent part of the bench as an assistant with Washington, the league has started to crack down.

Dan Devine at Ball Don’t Lie went through the three other instances where players have been fined for the teste dance over the last year:

Nelson becomes the third player fined this season for bringing Cassel’s signature celebration back. First, Brooklyn Nets reserve forward/center Andray Blatche felt the wrath of the league office for the below-the-belt pantomime during a win over the Miami Heat. Next, it was Milwaukee Bucks small forward Caron Butler, who busted it out after a late make in a win over the Boston Celtics. The league also slapped then-Chicago Bulls guard Marco Belinelli with a $15,000 fine for the dance after he made a big 3-pointer against the Nets during Game 7 of the teams’ first-round playoff series in May 2013.

R.I.P “Big Balls” Dance; we hardly knew thee.

[videos via Magic Basketball* & beyondthebuzzercom]

*Disclosure: I sometimes contribute to Magic Basketball

