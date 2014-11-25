GIF: James Harden Barely Pretends To Play Transition Defense Against Knicks

This GIF deserves as little explanation as possible. As the New York Knicks begin a fast break after a Houston Rockets turnover, watch James Harden barely pretend to play transition defense.
Embarrassing effort.
No worries, though. Houston beat New York 91-86 due to a stellar 36-point, six assist effort from Harden on the other end. That makes this horrific defensive display – and so many others like it – okay, right?
Well, no. But certainly more palatable.
Don’t let the offseason narrative fool you. The Rockets are playing fantastic defense in 2014-2015 due to the all-encompassing influence of players like Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, and Patrick Beverley, and an (almost) team-wide commitment to scheme.
Harden might be slightly more effective defensively this season. But (intentional) lapses like this are all too fleeting, and his performance is still lackluster even when he’s engaged. Some things never change. Harden’s defense seems to be one of them.
Don’t you think this is an hypocrite comment? “Some things never change”. Let me remind you that Harden was an outstanding defender when he was at the Thunder. I think, regarding defence glitches, it’s a smart move to save energy for offence as the team relies on him for that. Definitely, isolated situations of defence mistakes are the most sensationalist journalism with Harden these days…
if you make 10K in a munth, how much do you make in a yeer?
Videos are way better than this huge-sized GIFs…simply way way better….
He leads the league in defensive win shares, he probably should have taken a foul there, but he’s not stopping that break if he turns and runs, then it’s just a 3 on 2 drill for NY. True it wasn’t good defense, but he actually played defense well in the game, his options were foul or they were giving up a lay-up, but one bad decision doesn’t nullify what was actually a good defensive showing. I noticed no one posted any video of his blocked shot or 3 steals, this picking one “bad” play video out of an entire game is ridiculous. Let’s post video’s of Steph Curry missing shots and call him a terrible shooter.