GIF: Jeff Teague Crossover Breaks His Brother’s Ankles

When the Hawks did battles against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, it was a chance for some sibling rivalry. That’s because 25-year-old Jeff Teague was going against his 21-year-old little brother, Marquis Teague, the backup point guard for the Nets. The elder Teague put his younger sibling on the floor with a blistering crossover. Too bad Jeff missed the reverse layup following his brother’s impromptu ice skating routine disguised as defense.

Jeff Teague even bested his brother’s Nets team when the Hawks won, 93-88. Atlanta is now one more win, or a Knicks loss, away from clinching the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Jeff had 22 points in 33 minutes of action, and Marquis had four points in 25 minutes of run, so you know he’s gonna hear about this game when the family gets together.

