GIF: Joakim Noah Tries To Scare Terrence Into A Miss From Sideline

We’re all for toeing the line between doing whatever it takes to win and outright poor sportsmanship. But this pretty much crosses it. Watch Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah leap at Terrence Ross from the bench as the Toronto Raptors sharp-shooter attempts a corner three-pointer.

Watch Noah in the bottom right corner. He jumps with his arms outstretched and hands clenched like the monsters from your childhood dreams:

Yikes – and not from a fear perspective. This is just bad form by Noah. He even steps several feet onto the playing floor:

The Raptors should have been trying to scare the Bulls, actually. Chicago scored 49 points in the fourth quarter to turn a three-point deficit to a 129-120 win over its fellow Eastern Conference power.

