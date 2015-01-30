GIF: Joakim Noah’s Behind-The-Back Dime To Pau Gasol

The Bulls lost to a frisky Lakers team still missing both Kobe Bryant — out for the year — and Nick Young. The double OT loss by the Chicago still featured a gorgeous string of passing, culminating in a behind-the-back Joakim Noah dime to Pau Gasol. Unfortunately, with their coach entangled in a swirl of rumors about his job security, the Bulls dropped the second game of TNT’s back-to-back, 123-118.

The pass from Noah came after Jimmy Butler spotted him diving towards the right side of the rim. Noah, who is looking healthier in successive game, immediately dropped the assist to Pau by throwing it behind his back:

Pau — in his official regular season LA homecoming, where he played for seven and a half years winning two titles and appearing in three Finals — hit a shot to force overtime in the fourth quarter.

Despite 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists from Pau and 36 points from Jimmy Butler, Chicago couldn’t withstand the trio of Jordan Hill (26 points and 13 boards), Wayne Ellington (23 points) and Jordan Clarkson (18 points, four rebounds and four assists) in the loss.

