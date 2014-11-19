GIF: John Henson Catches Pass And Drops Lefty Hammer Dunk On Knicks

This might as well be the young Milwaukee Bucks’ incredible collection of length in a nutshell. Watch John Henson catch a pocket-pass from Jared Dudley and rise for a lefty hammer dunk versus the New York Knicks that stretches his 7-5 wingspan to the limit.

Just another typical Bucks highlight. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Larry Sanders are just as capable of unleashing their inner Gumby and completing a slam like this.

Just imagine when the Greek Freak and Jabari Parker – Milwaukee will be scary on both ends of the floor, not just defensively. For now, though, the Bucks are pretty damn fun at the very least.

