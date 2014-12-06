Video: John Wall Rejects Wilson Chandler At The Rim But Lands On Bradley Beal

12.05.14 4 years ago

John Wall had 12 dimes in 28 minutes in Washington’s dominating 30-point win over the Nuggets in Washington, 118-89. He also had a pair of blocks, including one rejection of Wilson Chandler right at the rim. His fall after the swat, wasn’t very comfortable for Bradley Beal, though.

As you can see, Beal is trying to take a charge, but it’s Walls high-flying volleyball swat that keeps Chandler’s flip from falling.

As you can see from Beal’s pained expression after the play, Wall definitely partially landed on his teammate, but it could have been a lot worse.

