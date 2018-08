It seems we’ve found John Wall’s signature move. After finishing a mesmerizing 360-degree layup on Christmas against the New York Knicks, the superstar Washington Wizards point guard did it again tonight against the Boston Celtics.

Mr. Casual.

The Wizards lead the Celtics 56-39 at halftime.

What do you think?

