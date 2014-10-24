GIF: Josh Childress Levels Jesse Wagstaff With Airborne Elbow

Former Hawks and Suns forward Josh Childress, who spurned an NBA contract to sign a $20 million contract in July of 2008 to play in Greece, is now playing for the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia. During a game against the Perth Wildcats, Childress unloaded a crazy airborne elbow on Jesse Wagstaff and was ejected.
This would be a hefty fine and probably multi-game suspension it if went down in a contemporary NBA game. It seems Wagstaff, a former Metropolitan State University of Denver college player, had been getting on Childress’ nerves during the game — particularly in the moments prceeding the elbow when he leveled him with a screen. Childress then took an opening to smack him with an elbow when he was most prone.
This is more brutal than even the late 1980s Pistons team in their heyday of bruising play, though we wouldn’t put this sort of elbow violence past Bad Boy Bill Laimbeer.
While Childress took a bit of a cheap shot at Wagstaff, this
could be the norm for NBL play; some of the toughest guys we’ve ever known hail from Australia, so it’s not unfathomable it’s a more rough and tumble style than the current NBA game in America isn’t that typical of the all-around game Childress in three years with Stanford, and — too a lesser extent — in his days with the Hawks and Suns.
[UPDATE: This is not the norm. Childress is now facing a possible ban from the NBL after the elbow.]
One thing’s for certain, Willis Reed would have been wrecking havoc if this went down in the 1960s.
(video via NZAUTV Basketball)
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Josh is a punk, nothing was wrong with that pick smh.
Agreed. He should have clocked his teammate who didn’t call the pick. Fundamental defense says “see man, see ball”, and that bum had no idea where Wagstaff was.
Side note: “Wagstaff” could possibly be the best last name in porn.
It was a screen cupcake. Get over it you pre Madonna
I grew up watching the NBL and as the players are not so athletic, there is a lot of elbowing and dirty play that goes on off the ball, but I agree that the pick that floored Childress was pretty clean. I think there must have been more going on and that was the icing on the (cup)cake.
Josh Childress was ingratiating himself so well in Sydney and around the L. He was with the people lining up at an instore raffle for the ‘Slam Dunk’ Jordan VIs. Posing for photos with fellow sneakerheads.
The incident is indefensible and it will follow him, unfortunate as he’s had a clean track record otherwise.