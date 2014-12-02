GIF: Philly’s K.J. McDaniels Shows Off Crazy Hops On Incredible Missed Alley-Oop

12.01.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Highlighting a miss seems fitting for the win-less Philadelphia 76ers. Watch rookie uber-athlete K.J. McDaniels show off his incredible hops on this wild missed alley-oop versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Holy crap. Epic, barely missed dunks occupy a special place in the hearts of hoop-heads, and this one will be tough to top all season long.

Keep doing your thing, K.J. Whether it’s in Philly or elsewhere, far better times are on your career’s horizon.

