GIF: Philly’s K.J. McDaniels Shows Off Crazy Hops On Incredible Missed Alley-Oop

Highlighting a miss seems fitting for the win-less Philadelphia 76ers. Watch rookie uber-athlete K.J. McDaniels show off his incredible hops on this wild missed alley-oop versus the San Antonio Spurs.
Holy crap. Epic, barely missed dunks occupy a special place in the hearts of hoop-heads, and this one will be tough to top all season long.
Keep doing your thing, K.J. Whether it’s in Philly or elsewhere, far better times are on your career’s horizon.
I’d be the GM trying to trade a late 1st rounder for KJ ASAP…I wouldn’t think he resigns with the Sixers, but I guess depending on how far he climbs they will match and feature him more.
Damn – yet again you beat me to it. I was just thinking how much the Clippers could use him at starting SF right now.