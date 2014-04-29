GIF: Kemba Walker Passes Off The Backboard To Himself For The Bucket

#Miami Heat #GIFs
04.28.14 4 years ago

With Al Jefferson finally relenting to a painful plantar fascia tear, it was on Kemba Walker to pick up the offensive slack for the Bobcats during Game 4 of their first-round series against Miami. Walker had his best game of the series and even threw himself a beautiful assist off the backboard.

Walker played spectacularly in the 109-98 loss at home, scoring a team-high 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep, with five assists, two steals and three blocks.

But the ‘Cats are done, losing in four-straight to the 2-time defending champs. Still, they’re a team on the rise, who was missing their best player, Al Jefferson, and fought hard despite lacking the star-power of the Heat.

(via reddit)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#GIFs
TAGS2014 NBA PLAYOFFSCHARLOTTE BOBCATSDimeMaggifsKemba WalkerMIAMI HEAT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP