GIF: Kemba Walker Passes Off The Backboard To Himself For The Bucket

With Al Jefferson finally relenting to a painful plantar fascia tear, it was on Kemba Walker to pick up the offensive slack for the Bobcats during Game 4 of their first-round series against Miami. Walker had his best game of the series and even threw himself a beautiful assist off the backboard.

Walker played spectacularly in the 109-98 loss at home, scoring a team-high 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep, with five assists, two steals and three blocks.

But the ‘Cats are done, losing in four-straight to the 2-time defending champs. Still, they’re a team on the rise, who was missing their best player, Al Jefferson, and fought hard despite lacking the star-power of the Heat.

