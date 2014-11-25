GIF: Kemba Walker Sends Chris Paul Flying With Dirty Crossover

Kemba Walker’s crossover has broken a fair amount of ankles in his basketball career. He’ll still remember this one far more than most. Watch the Charlotte Hornets’ waterbug send Chris Paul flying with a devastating right-to-left cross in his team’s 113-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Got him!

But Paul had the last laugh. The Point God continued his excellent recent play on Monday by scoring 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting and doling-out 16 assists to lead the Clippers 51.1 percent shooting and 15 made three-pointers against the surprisingly porous Hornets.

Despite a relatively rocky start to the season, Los Angeles now sits at 8-5 – the same record it had in Paul’s first three seasons with the team.

(GIF via r/nba user wafrhest)

