GIF: Kendrick Perkins Uses Mike Miller As A Chair

The Thunder lost a second straight overtime affair against the Grizzlies on Thursday night. Before the game, Kendrick Perkins asked over Zach Randolph and referee Monty McCutchen to discuss allowing a little more physicality. We’re not sure if Perkins meant using Mike Miller as a chair.

Perk actually held Z-Bo in check for much of the game, limiting him to just 5-for-20 shooting on the night. Conversely, Perk — after his offensive rebound and layup sent it to overtime in Game 2 — was 3-for-3 from the field for seven points and nine boards in Game 3. Plus, after turning Miller into his own Ikea product, the Grizzlies sharpshooter was just 0-for-3 on the night.

We doubt either Randolph or Miller care about their struggles — or Perkins’ real or imagined cause for them — since Memphis got the win to go up 2-1 in the series with Game 4 in Memphis. But it’s still interesting to note how effective Kendrick Perkins was. We never thought we’d write that preceding sentence, by the way.

