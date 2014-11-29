GIF: Kenneth Faried Straight Beasts Miles Plumlee On Sick Driving Slam

#GIFs
11.29.14 4 years ago

They don’t call him Manimal for nothing. Watch Kenneth Faried of the Denver Nuggets straight beast Miles Plumlee by going right through the Phoenix Suns’ big man for a powerful slam in his team’s 122-97 win.

Dirty.

Don’t look now, but the Nuggets have rebounded from an awful to win seven of their last nine games and reach .500. The West gets tougher and tougher by the day.

(GIF via samneter)

