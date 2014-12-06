GIF: Kevin Durant Calls For Ball Before Russell Westbrook Airmails Jumper

We’re only two games into the seventh season of the partnership between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Frankly, we’re surprised it took just this long for the ill-fated tandem to endure more time-honored disharmony. As the reigning MVP calls for the ball at the top of the key, watch the Thunder’s guard – note the lack of “point” – lose control of the ball before airmailing a contested jumper.

Typical. Oklahoma City will waste Durant’s prime as long as his sidekick is around to chuck. The Thunder should deal Westbrook for Rajon Rondo while he still has any semblance of trade value…

Westbrook scored a game-high 27 points (8-14 FGs), grabbed five rebounds, and dished seven assists in Oklahoma City’s 103-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. In the five games he’s played this season, Russ has a PER of 34.27 – better than Anthony Davis’ high water and leader board qualifying mark.

(GIF via r/nba user sticky13) (Video via Dawk Ins)

