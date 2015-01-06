Gif: Klay Thompson Smashes It On Kevin Durant

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Klay Thompson #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant #GIFs
01.06.15 4 years ago

Early in the third quarter, Klay Thompson beat the perimeter defense of the Thunder and rose to throw it down; it clanged off the back of the rim. But he got another opportunity at the rim later in the same quarter, and this time he flushed it over Kevin Durant.

Here’s the botched dunk, which you could tell pissed him off:

That’s because after he jammed it on KD, he did one of those chest pumps that his backcourt mate does:

Klay matched Curry with 19 points as well, but his big highlight came above the rim.

What do you think?

