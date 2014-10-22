GIF: Kobe Bryant Hits Pair Of Clutch Fadeaways In Final Minute Versus Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns in overtime last night, but wouldn’t have even been there without typically heroic late-game efforts of Kobe Bryant. Leading and completing his team’s fourth quarter charge, the Black Mamba hit a pair of insanely difficult fadeaways over P.J. Tucker in the game’s last 90 seconds to twice put his team ahead.
Classic. Say what you will about Bryant’s oft-questionable shot selection with the game on the line, but there’s little more exciting – or less surprising, actually – about the NBA than Kobe coming through in the clutch.
The league’s general managers recently named Kevin Durant as the player they most want taking a shot with the outcome in the balance; Mamba tied in a distant second with LeBron James. While we can’t necessarily disagree with that assessment, plays like these certainly lend credence to the commonly held notion that Bryant is still basketball’s best crunch-time option.
Who do you want taking the game-deciding shot: Kobe, KD, or LeBron?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Kobe has the best and longest track record for clutch shots. Maybe not percentage wise though. Dude is amazing. 36 yrs old, coming off two major surgeries and still taking youngings to school.
Kevin Durant and LeBron have the physicality advantage due to height. LeBron’s the strongest, maybe the speed advantage and he definitely has the IQ on lock. Kevin’s got the length advantage. Kobe has the skill, experience, ballsy advantage.
Uh…
LeBron does not have “the IQ on lock”. That would go the Kobe, the one that’s broken down every player in the league for almost two decades and has years of experience over him. LeBron is the one that got confused and threw a screen on his own teammate the other day.
LeBron has the speed and strength over the other three. Durant has the height and length. Kobe has the IQ, footwork, technique, range, and cold-blooded instinct.
Not a Lebron fan…but he did not throw a screen on his own teammate… I can’t believe people fell for that. The man he set the screen for didn’t wait for the screen and if he moved too quickly he would have been called for a moving screen…He did the right thing.
From ESPN (the LeBron loving-site):
[youtu.be]
I agree with Lebron…I can’t believe I’m defending him but he’s right.
Uh… Are you agreeing or disagreeing? Other than mentioning the LeBron and Delladova pick fail, all you did was basically repeat what I said. Delladova didn’t move to the right spot and that why that Not Top 10 happened. LeBron still learned the offense not only from his position but from every other position to point of being able to teach everybody else. Kobe’s no dummy but he wouldn’t lead like that. If you’re disagreeing, which anybody’s entitled to, people typically wouldn’t package their POV within a virutal word for word rehash of somebody else’s words. Guess it’s true what they say, first they hate and then they imitate….
I’m disagreeing with the IQ statement and agreeing with virtually everything else. You do realize that’s possible, right?
If you said the alphabet starts with ABCDEFH, I would say, “No, actually it goes ABCDEFG.” That last little part is what I disagree with. It doesn’t make sense for you to come back and say, “You basically just repeated what I said.”
People can agree with 95% of things and then disagree with 5%. I promise.
KOBE BAR-NONE!!! One day folk will finally realize how GREAT this guy really is and was!!!