GIF: Kobe Bryant Hits Pair Of Clutch Fadeaways In Final Minute Versus Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns in overtime last night, but wouldn’t have even been there without typically heroic late-game efforts of Kobe Bryant. Leading and completing his team’s fourth quarter charge, the Black Mamba hit a pair of insanely difficult fadeaways over P.J. Tucker in the game’s last 90 seconds to twice put his team ahead.

Classic. Say what you will about Bryant’s oft-questionable shot selection with the game on the line, but there’s little more exciting – or less surprising, actually – about the NBA than Kobe coming through in the clutch.

The league’s general managers recently named Kevin Durant as the player they most want taking a shot with the outcome in the balance; Mamba tied in a distant second with LeBron James. While we can’t necessarily disagree with that assessment, plays like these certainly lend credence to the commonly held notion that Bryant is still basketball’s best crunch-time option.

Who do you want taking the game-deciding shot: Kobe, KD, or LeBron?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.