GIF: Kyrie Irving Grabs Rebound, Throws Perfect Outlet Pass In Mid-Air

#Kyrie Irving #Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
11.29.14 4 years ago

Kevin Love’s rebounding and passing exploits must be rubbing off on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Watch Kyrie Irving grab the board and throw a perfect outlet pass to Shawn Marion for a dunk all in one motion.

Impressive.

Kyrie isn’t exactly the point guard you’d think would be capable of making this play. It takes strength, core stability, and general athleticism normally reserved for a guy like Russell Westbrook. And while Irving is hardly that type of athlete, he obviously still has the physical chops to complete highlight worthy sequences.

(GIF via SBNation)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Cleveland Cavaliers#GIFs
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMaggifsKYRIE IRVINGSHAWN MARION

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP