GIF: Kyrie Irving Grabs Rebound, Throws Perfect Outlet Pass In Mid-Air

Kevin Love’s rebounding and passing exploits must be rubbing off on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Watch Kyrie Irving grab the board and throw a perfect outlet pass to Shawn Marion for a dunk all in one motion.

Impressive.

Kyrie isn’t exactly the point guard you’d think would be capable of making this play. It takes strength, core stability, and general athleticism normally reserved for a guy like Russell Westbrook. And while Irving is hardly that type of athlete, he obviously still has the physical chops to complete highlight worthy sequences.

(GIF via SBNation)

