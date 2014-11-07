GIF: LaMarcus Aldridge Caps Strong First Half With Buzzer-Beating Lefty Tip-In

LaMarcus Aldridge and Dirk Nowitzki are putting on a show Thursday night. After the Dallas Mavericks’ iconic power forward scored 12 second quarter points to push his team to a load, the Portland Trail Blazers’ star big man sent a message before heading to the locker room for halftime. Watch Aldridge fight for position and use deft touch to make a long, lefty tip-in just prior to the game clock hitting zero.

A five-foot tap? With that arc? Via the off-hand? Very impressive.

Aldridge isn’t as skilled as Dirk, but compensates with better size and more athletic ability while boasting plenty of skills himself. The two All-NBA big men combined for 29 points in the game’s first 24 minutes. And if the Blazers are to overcome a 50-46 halftime deficit, they’ll need more plays like this from Aldridge.

