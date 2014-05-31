GIF: Lance Smacks Norris Cole In The Head

#Miami Heat #GIFs
05.31.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Lance Stephenson didn’t reserve all his seeming antipathy for LeBron James. No, he also was whistled for a flagrant foul after slapping Heat backup point guard Norris Cole while running after a loose ball during Game 6’s thrashing.

Stephenson was whistled for a flagrant foul 1 on the play, which means it was not “excessive,” according to the NBA’s rules and regulations.

Stephenson was racing to recover the ball, but after looking at it a million times since last night, his eyes aren’t focused on the ball at all. Personally, I think he wasn’t trying to slap Cole, but consciously neglected to pull his hand back knowing Cole would run into it going the other way. Not a dirty play at all, but also not that far off.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

Was Stephenson’s slap intentional?

TOPICS#Miami Heat#GIFs
TAGSgifsINDIANA PACERSLANCE STEPHENSONMIAMI HEATNORRIS COLE

