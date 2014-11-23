GIF: Larry Sanders Rises For Huge Block On Paul Pierce, Poses, Salutes Crowd

The league is so much more fun when Larry Sanders is on the court and playing well. Watch the Milwaukee Bucks mercurial, talented big man do what he does best by swatting a Paul Pierce layup, posing, and saluting to a frenzied Bradley Center crowd in his team’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Awesome. Khris Middleton nailed a three-pointer on the other end, too.

Milwaukee has been the surprise of the season thus far, but could be even more than that a few months down the line. As Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker continue to make strides offensively, the Bucks have a chance to make noise in the Eastern Conference if they keep defending at an elite level.

So much of that, obviously, depends on Sanders. He’s not only perhaps the league’s preeminent rim intimidator, but also boasts the speed and quickness to wreak havoc in pick-and-roll defense. Sanders is wildly talented, but his aggressive demeanor too often gets the best of him – both on and off the floor. He’s the key to Milwaukee’s suddenly realistic playoff hopes.

And should Sanders keep making plays like this and stay out of trouble, he’ll help the Bucks continue defying expectations throughout 2014-2015.

