GIF: LeBron James 180-Degree No-Look Layup

It’s a testament to LeBron James and his ability to rehabilitate his image and add to his already MVP-level game after the original decision in 2010 because NBA writers weren’t calling him a choke artist when the he fell flat in Cleveland’s home opener against the Knicks on Thursday. James’ resiliency was also on display when he bounced back to score eight of his 36 points in overtime during a 114-108 win in Chicago last night. His performance included a pretty spectacular 180-degree layup on Pau Gasol, too.

Kyrie Irving — wondering if last night was what he can expect in a playoff game; it’s not — set a high screen for James that freed him when he turned the corner. He was headed for a dunk when Gasol slid over near the restricted area and James was forced into a mid-air contortion that led to this blind layup off the glass.

Spicy.

James shot just 14-for-30, well below his career high 56 percent shooting in his last year with the Heat, but a marked improvement over his 5-of-15 debacle against ‘Melo and the Knicks. Still, the important thing was the Cavs got the win over a Conference rival and the newly revamped Cavs didn’t implode following their flat-footed performance the day before.

