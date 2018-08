The Heat were led by Chris Bosh to start the game, but it was LeBron James who took it home for them with 14 third-quarter points, including a huge three-pointer as the shot clock wound down, and a coast-to-coast jaunt ending with a jam exposing some poor Indy transition defense.

