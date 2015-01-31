GIF: LeBron James Goes By Ramon Sessions With Slick Around-The-Back Move

LeBron James is approximately 6-8, 250 pounds. Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone was listed as one inch taller and that exact weight. Can you imagine The Mailman pulling off this move? Us neither. Watch The King exhibit his surreal blend of quickness, power, and dexterity by losing Ramon Sessions with a slick wraparound move en route to a layup in his team’s 101-90 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Freaky.

LeBron was a surprise addition to the Cavs lineup on Friday after it was assumed he wouldn’t play due to a sprained thumb. Perhaps laboring a bit from that injury, he took a backseat to Kevin Love’s 23 points and 10 rebounds during Cleveland’s ninth straight victory.

The last time the Cavaliers won this many consecutive games? 2010, the final season of James’ initial tenure with his hometown team.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.