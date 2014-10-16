GIF: Marcus Smart Gets Steal, Dives To Save Loose Ball, Hits Clutch Three

The Boston Celtics will surely be pleased should Marcus Smart make just the defensive knack and all-out hustle he showed on this sequence from last night’s exhibition against the Toronto Raptors commonplace this season. If Smart can consistently knock down three-pointers with ease his rookie year, though, Brad Stevens and company might have an immediate, two-way impact player on their hands.

Love it.

Smart’s defensive ability and overall intensity have never been a question – it’s great to see those obvious strengths manifested on the court so early in his career. And while his jumper obviously needs work, he shows an ease and smoothness here that he never did in college. People love talking about the “clutch gene” with Smart, too.

The 20 year-old obviously has a long way to go before reaching his full potential. But should Smart ever do it, these are the types of plays that will become customary.

What do you think?

