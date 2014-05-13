GIF: Mario Chalmers Flies In For The Slam

#Miami Heat #GIFs
05.12.14 4 years ago

In a Game 4 Eastern Semifinal matchup between the Nets and Heat that became a one-man show for Miami, Mario Chalmers took advantage. He hesitated after a high screen knocked Shaun Livingston aside, and with most of Brooklyn worried about LeBron James, ‘Rio took it all the way to the basket for the slam.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

