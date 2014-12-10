GIF: Miles Plumlee Spikes Dwyane Wade’s Shot Right Back In His Face

The Heat handed the Suns their second consecutive loss Tuesday night, 103-97, the day after Phoenix lost on a dramatic last-second OT shot to the Clippers. Miles Plumlee struggled, too, but he did get one rejection of Dwyane Wade that was about as in yo face as it can get.

Plumlee scored just one field goal out of three in a little over 18 minutes of action. He’s increasingly found himself in Jeff Hornacek‘s doghouse, getting yanked for Alex Len or the small Suns lineup with Markieff Morris as the ostensible center. He did have one big moment though.

When Wade seals Goran Dragic in the post, everyone knows he’s probably going to score — few guards are as good with their back the basket as Dwyane. But Plumlee rotates over and spikes Wade’s attempt right back into his dome:

Plumlee might get more PT if he plays help defense like that with more regularity.

Wade got a small measure of retribution on the Suns with a big bucket in the closing session to knot the close game. In the fourth, with the Heat trailing 84-82, Wade broke out his patented pump-fake to draw the foul and sink the baseline jumper to give the Heat a chance for the lead.

